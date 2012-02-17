CNBC's Darren Rovell: I've Been Friends With Kate Upton Since She Was 17 And That Whole Valentine's Proposal Was Staged

CNBC sports business reporter Darren Rovell went on WFAN this morning to explain what happened when SI cover model Kate Upton refused to be his Valentine on TV earlier this week.



As it turns out, the whole thing was overblown, according to Rovell. Here’s what he told WFAN (via Deadspin):

The two have been friends since they met two years ago, when she was 17.

Rovell says that he is Upton’s best friend in the media.

“The best part of the relationship is that she knows it’s a friendship.”

Rovell took her to the White House Corespondents Dinner last year, when she was 18.

They talked about the CNBC “proposal” beforehand and he told her to say “no” when he asked her to be her Valentine.

His pregnant wife thinks it’s funny that people made a big deal out of it.

So it’s settled.

Here’s the video:

