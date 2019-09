ESPN sports biz reporter Darren Rovell had a mishap in his hotel room this morning.



He ate the soap because he thought it was mouthwash.

It does look like mouthwash:

Note to all hotels: Please don’t buy this bath gel in mouthwash colour. That did not taste good pic.twitter.com/zjzoumAg0E — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) July 30, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.