Burglary Suspect Caught On Video Escaping And Stealing Police Car

41-year-old Darren Porter was arrested on Friday for allegedly burglarizing an antique store near near Fort Worth, KSee24 reports.

Police from the town of White Settlements initially arrested Porter at the scene, but Porter managed to get his cuffed hands in front of him, roll down the window, and drive off in the cruiser — all of which was caught on film by the camera in another cruiser.

The car was abandoned, and Porter is still at large. Take a look:

