Darren Clarke Holds One-Stroke Lead After A Rainy Third Round At The British Open

Photo: AP

Tough day for the pros at the Open Championship today.After high winds and driving rain that made scoring nearly impossible today, Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke sits atop the leaderboard at 5-under par.



He’s followed by American Zach Johnson at -4.

Rickie Fowler and Thomas Bjorn are at -2 heading into the final round.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Lucas Glover are the only other players to break par at -1.

Americans hold 12 of the top 20 places on the leaderboard.

