Darren Clarke On The Monster Par Three At The PGA Championship: "It Ain't That Much F***ing Downhill"

Photo: AP

The PGA plans to unleash a 260-yard par three at the PGA Championship in Atlanta this weekend. And British Open champion Darren Clarke is not happy about it.”It would be a three wood and hit it well or a reload because balls don’t float,” Clarke said.



The par-three 15th hole may play as long as 265 yards. To make matters worse, there’s a lake right next to the green.

Told it was downhill, Clarke hit back: “It is. But it ain’t that much f***ing downhill.”

Clarke added that there are other ways to make par threes more difficult without making them longer.

“The best par threes are often the short ones and at some stage somebody is going to figure that out,” he said. “I don’t see what the obsession is with length, length, length all the time.”

The 15th played as the toughest par three when the PGA Championship last came to town in 2001. It looks like it will be more of the same this year.

