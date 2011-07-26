Champion Golfer Darren Clarke Was “Almost Broke” After Taking A Huge Loss On His $36 Million Private Jet

Photo: AP

The manager of British Open champion Darren Clarke says, “The timing could not have been better,” for his client to win millions in prize and endorsement money.“Darren has had a big cash flow problem,” he told the Daily Mail.



The 42-year-old golfer has won over $28 million prize-money during his career.

But the recession was a brutal hit to his finances.

He owned properties in the USA, the UK, the Middle East, and Ireland. Worst of all, he took a big-time hit on a private plane he bought with fellow golfer Lee Westwood.

“They bought it when the prices were sky high and solid it with the price at rock bottom,” his manager said.

The Challenger 601 planes cost $36 million a piece, but the current second-hand market price is between $6 million and $10 million.

Clarke made over $4 million in prize money and endorsement bonuses by winning the Open Championship two weekends ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.