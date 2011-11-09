These Anti-Meth Ads From The Director Of 'Black Swan' Will Scare The Crap Out Of You (VIDEO)

The Meth Project Foundation and digital marketing agency Organic tapped director Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Requiem for a Dream”) to produce their new round of PSAs.



It turned out to be a brilliant decision.

The spots below will turn your stomach — and we think it’s safe to say anyone subjected to them will have no problem resisting the drug.

Videos below.

Scary:

Scarier:

Scariest:



