Teammate Describes The One Trait That Makes Tom Brady So Great

A lot of players have great talent. But the all-time greats tend to have something in addition to talent, an insatiable desire to win and be successful.

Darrelle Revis of the New England Patriots is a future Hall of Fame cornerback and after defending passes from Tom Brady for six seasons as a member of the New York Jets, the two are now teammates on the Patriots.

This has given Revis a close-up look at just what makes Brady great and during a recent interview Greg Bedard of TheMMQB.com asked Revis what he has learned about the 3-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Revis describes their desire to be the best as “a sickness” as if it is something they cannot control and just consumes them:

