Darrelle Revis Paid A Teammate An Insane Amount Of Money For His Uniform Number

Darrelle Revis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have taken one of sports’ strangest traditions to a new level when he paid Mark Barron $50,000 for the no. 24, according to Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com.



Revis, who has worn no. 24 his entire career, was recently acquired in a trade from the New York Jets. Barron was a rookie in 2012.

It is unclear if this is a record payment for a uniform number. In 1993, Rickey Henderson paid a new Blue Jays teammate $25,000, also for the no. 24. That is about $40,000 now with inflation.

Maybe the best story ever for uniform number bartering also came in 1993 when Mitch Williams “paid” two cases of beer for John Kruk’s no. 28. Williams only wore the number for one season before switching to no. 99.

You can see Kruk tell that story at the 3:20 mark of this segment on “Late Show with David Letterman”…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.