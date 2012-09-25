Jets Star Darrelle Revis Out For The Year With A Torn ACL

Photo: AP

New York Jets corner Darrelle Revis will miss the entire 2012-13 season with an ACL tear, coach Rex Ryan just announced.Needless to say it’s a huge blow for the Jets, who haven’t looked as good on defence as many people thought they’d be.



Revis suffered a concussion in the opener against the Bills.

After missing the Pittsburgh game last week, he only made it through a half against the Dolphins yesterday.

The Jets are 2-1, but have looked shaky for two-straight weeks.

We’ll see if they can rally without the most important player on their defence.

