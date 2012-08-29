Darrelle Revis Is The Best Player In The NFL According To Madden 13

Today is like Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa wrapped in one for many NFL fans as the latest instalment of EA Sports’ football video game, “Madden NFL 13,” hits the shelves.



One of the first things many fans do is look to see how their favourite players have been rated within the game.

In this year’s instalment , four players received the highest rating of 99, including Calvin Johnson, DeMarcus Ware, Aaron Rodgers, and Darrelle Revis. Two other quarterbacks, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, received ratings of 98. Meanwhile, Jon Condo, a tight end for the Oakland Raiders, is considered the worst player in the NFL with a score of 39.

Even though four players received the maximum score, and five other players scored a 98, EA Sports did break it down further to rank the top 10 players in the NFL, with Revis coming out on top. Here’s the top 10…

