Darrelle Revis has turned into a liability one year after the Jets gave him a $39 million contract

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is nursing a hamstring injury ahead of his team’s game this weekend in Pittsburgh, and given Revis’ level of play so far this season it might be in the team’s best interest to keep him sidelined.

Through the first four games of the season, Revis has been a shell of himself, nothing like the Revis Island shutdown corner of years past.

According to the NY Daily News, opposing quarterbacks are completing a whopping 81% of passes targeting Revis, good for 135 passing yards.

He’s yet to notch a single deflection, much less an interception, and he’s looked at least one step slower than the top receivers he’s tasked with guarding.

Here he is against AJ Green during the first week of the season:

#UGA great AJ Green gets past Darrelle Revis to score his first touchdown of the season pic.twitter.com/k5hSWybNF0

— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) September 11, 2016

Just last season, Revis signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Jets, which included $39 million in guaranteed money. This season alone, he’s making $17 million. That’s a ton of money for a member of the secondary who is likely to be picked on by quarterbacks for the rest of the season.

There’s no easy fix, either. Even if we are to assume that his subpar performance through the first quarter of the season is the result of his hamstring injury (though he officially hurt it during Week 3), Revis is still at 31 years old. It’s hard to imagine him regaining his Revis Island form ever again.

Luckily for the Jets, only $6 million of his $13 million salary next season is guaranteed (via Spotrac). If Revis continues to be this big of a defensive liability, the team’s front office will think long and hard about swallowing that number and cutting him.

In the meantime, the Jets are 1-3 and are in serious danger of dropping to 1-4 this weekend in Pittsburgh. Revis will either play, and have the unenviable duty of guarding Antonio Brown, or he’ll miss the game because of his hamstring. Neither is a great option for the Jets right now.

