Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis reportedly under investigation after altercation in Pittsburgh

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is reportedly under investigation by police for an altercation that took place during the early morning hours on Monday in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE.

Revis has not been charged with a crime. However, according to the report, Pittsburgh police are considering felony charges over what is described as an “altercation” between Revis and other men.

There are conflicting reports as to what happened.

According to WTAE, sources close to the investigation said police saw Revis speaking to two people on a Pittsburgh street around 2:30 a.m. When the police turned around, the two men had been punched and Revis was no longer there.

However, Revis’ attorney Blaine Jones told WTAE that Revis was assaulted by five men while visiting a location he’s “developing.”

Revis’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment from Business Insider.

