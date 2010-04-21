Republicans Go To Bat For Goldman Again, Demand SEC Explain Contact With NYT And White House

Photo: SEC

Once again, Republicans seem to be looking out for Goldman Sachs (GS).Yesterday we highlighted how no Republican at the SEC supported charging the GOP with fraud. Among the Republicans who didn’t vote to charge was Kathleen Casey, pictured here.



Now, POLITICO reports that the House GOP lead by Darrell Issa wants to know about the SEC’s contact with both the New York Times and The White House.

Basically, they want to know how political all of this was, and the extend to which the charges were designed to dovetail with financial reform efforts.

We’re curious too, and though we doubt we’ll learn anything on it, the NYT-SEC channel is a fascinating angle since a) Gretchen Morgenson clearly spearheaded the whole thing with her research and b) she was obviously given a big heads up on the charges, so she could prepare her piece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.