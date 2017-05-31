Photo appears to show GOP congressman standing on office roof while people protest below

Rep. Darrell Issa appeared to stand on the roof of an office building Tuesday while a large crowd of people protested below, according to a photo posted by the Democrat running against him in 2018.

Mike Levin, a Democrat challenging Issa for his House seat, tweeted the photo that appeared to show Issa on the roof of his district office building:

Yes, this is really @DarrellIssa on the roof of his district office building. Too afraid to come speak with assembled constituents below. pic.twitter.com/wCYRjO8Ev8

— Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017

“Yes, this is really @DarrellIssa on the roof of his district office building,” Levin tweeted. “Too afraid to come speak with assembled constituents below.”

People have been protesting in front of Issa’s office in California for more than a week over his vote for the American Health Care Act, as well as his support of other GOP policies.

Levin tweeted that Issa spoke to a few people on the footpath prior to his ascent to the roof, but Levin said Issa did not cross the street to where the bulk of the protesters were standing.

Issa’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Issa has been the subject of intense blowback from constituents for his support of the GOP health bill. Two town-hall meetings in March held by Issa drew more than 1,000 people combined, and many in attendance questioned his support of the AHCA before he voted in favour of it.

Soon after Levin tweeted the photo, some Twitter users compared him to Steve Carrell’s character from “The Office,” Michael Scott.

I can’t stop seeing Darell Issa as Michael Scott. pic.twitter.com/8gpY4D8wK0

— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) May 30, 2017

@MikeLevinCA @DarrellIssa You have to treat him like Michael Scott and tell him you have a present for him if he comes down. pic.twitter.com/SBkznuHDZ1

— JeremiahOrtega (@jortega8) May 30, 2017

“Congressman, it takes courage just to be you… I couldn’t do it.” pic.twitter.com/HP7qOlLnYD

— Dave Jorgenson (@davejorgenson) May 30, 2017

Sean Spicer: I hid in the bushes to avoid people! No one can top that! Darrell Issa: Hold my beer. https://t.co/txY2wpKBKI

— Lily Herman (@lkherman) May 30, 2017

Can you tell which photo is Darrell Issa avoiding his constituents and which is Michael Scott throwing a hissy fit? pic.twitter.com/kg3fFWthLG

— David McDowell (@dgmcdowell) May 30, 2017

