Joe Scarborough Blasts Darrell Issa For Calling Jay Carney A 'Paid Liar': 'You Can't Say Things Like This!'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough charged House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) with overreach for a seemingly off-the-cuff remark on Sunday in which he accused White House Press Secretary Jay Carney of being a “paid liar.”



On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Issa read from partial transcripts of interviews with workers in the IRS’ Cincinnati office. Issa said they showed that the IRS’ inappropriate targeting of conservative groups for extra scrutiny originated in Washington.

“The administration is still — their paid liar, their spokesperson, he’s still making up things about what happens and calling this a local rogue,” Issa said.

With that statement, Scarborough said, Issa gave up much of the leverage he had gained on the issue and announced himself as a partisan stakeholder.

“Darrell Issa hurts himself and his cause more than Jay Carney or the White House when he calls him a ‘paid liar,'” Scarborough said.

“If you’re in this position — as a chairman responsible for these investigations — that just basically announces to everybody — I’m not saying he is — ‘I’m a partisan. Anything that I conclude is based on my partisan beliefs,'” Scarborough added.

“You’ve got to pull back. You can’t say things like this.”

Here's the clip, via Mediaite:

