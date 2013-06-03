TOP GOP CONGRESSMAN: The White House Press Secretary Is A 'Paid Liar' About The IRS Scandal

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) slammed White House Press Secretary Jay Carney on Sunday, painting him as a “paid liar” who is not telling the whole story about the scandal at the Internal Revenue Service.



“The administration is still — their paid liar, their spokesperson, he’s still making up things about what happens and calling this a local rogue,” Issa said on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Candy Crowley.

On CNN, Issa read from transcripts of interviews with workers in the IRS’ Cincinnati office, from which the IRS has said the agency’s inappropriate targeting of conservative groups started.

Issa said that the interviews with the Cincinnati workers show that the problem “was coordinated in all likelihood right out of Washington headquarters” — something that Crowley pushed back as “totally not definitive.”

“We’re getting to proving it,” Issa said.

“The president’s spokesman – spokesperson – is saying whatever is convenient at the time. The story changes.”

Crowley read part of one transcript on the show, in which an agent said he “believes” directions for extra Tea Party scrutiny originated in Washington.

