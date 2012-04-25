Top Republican Says Obama Is Running The 'Most Corrupt Government In History'

Photo: Bloomberg TV/screencap

Darrell Issa is back to saying that President Barack Obama is running the “most corrupt government in history.”Issa appeared on Bloomberg TV earlier today, when he was asked what role Congress would play in investigating the Walmart bribery scandal. He said it had some role to review it based on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Then he said this:

“But you know, we’re very busy in Washington with a corrupt government, with a government that I said more than a year ago was perhaps — because of the money, because of the amount of TARP and stimulus funds — was going to be the most corrupt government in history, and it’s proving to be that, just exactly that.”

Issa pointed to the ongoing scandal with the General Services Administration, which has been engulfed in investigations by Issa’s House Oversight Committee over lavish spending sprees during conferences in Las Vegas and other destinations.

“This money, at the American people’s expense, going through the hands of political leaders, is in fact corrupting the process. Whether it’s Solyndra, or GSA, or a number of other scandals.”

Last year, Issa faced a bevy of criticism for saying that Obama was “one of the most corrupt presidents in modern times” on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show. He later retracted the statements on CNN, saying that, “If I had to do it over again, I’d have parsed my words a little more carefully.”

“Do I think the president is personally corrupt? No,” Issa said. “I should never have implied that or created that in a quick statement on a radio call-in.”

