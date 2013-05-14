DARRELL ISSA: It's Clear That Obama Administration Officials 'See Themselves Above The Law'

In a blistering statement late Monday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa blasted the Obama administration



after the Associated Press revealed that the Justice Department had obtained months of phone records from its reporters and editors.In his statement, Issa tied together three situations that have plagued the Obama administration over the past week — new revelations about the aftermath of last September’s terrorist attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya; the IRS’ targeting of different conservative groups for extra scrutiny; and, now, the obtaining of AP phone records.

Here is Issa’s full statement:

“This is obviously disturbing. Coming within a week of revelations that the White House lied to the American people about the Benghazi attacks and the IRS targeted conservative Americans for their political beliefs, Americans should take notice that top Obama administration officials increasingly see themselves as above the law and emboldened by the belief that they don’t have to answer to anyone. I will work with my fellow House Chairmen on an appropriate response to Obama administration officials.”

