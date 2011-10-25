Darrell Hammond Confesses To Using Drugs And Cutting During His "SNL" Tenure

America’s favourite impressionist, Darrell Hammond — who spent 14 years in our homes on Saturday nights as everyone from Bill Clinton to Dick Cheney to John Travolta — reveals in his new memoir that his real life hasn’t always had the levity he strove for onscreen.



In the memoir, God, If You’re Not Up There, I’m F*cked, the “Saturday Night Live” star shared that he turned to drinking, drugs, and even self-mutilation to calm his nerves and block out the “disturbing images” that plagued him from a difficult childhood.

In 1998, Hammond had to be taken from the NBC infirmary to New York hospital in a straightjacket. He was so out of it, he didn’t recognise his own wife. In 2009, he spent time in a crack house in Harlem.

Hammond describes the pressure he felt to perform without his “SNL” bosses and coworkers catching on to his addictions.

Of alcohol, crack-cocaine, and painkillers, Hammond wrote that he had to be “creative about how [he] did it…without other people catching on or letting it interfere with the work. At least too much.”

