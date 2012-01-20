A Dallas Mavericks Coach Was Arrested In L.A. For Failing To Pay Off A Las Vegas Debt

Photo: AP

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested in Marina del Rey yesterday on an outstanding warrant for insufficient funds in Las Vegas, the LA Times reports.The details of the charges are still unknown. But Armstrong had to post $40,000 bail. And the words “Vegas” and “insufficient funds” seem to suggest some sort of gambling debt.



Armstrong got pulled over for a traffic violation yesterday afternoon, and was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

To make matters worse, the Mavs lost to the Clippers at the buzzer.

