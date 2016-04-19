The US military is building a futuristic 'Spaceplane' to defend the country from space weapons

The US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has commissioned a vehicle for the US military called XS-1, short for “eXperimental Spaceplane 1.” As the aircraft’s name suggests, XS-1 looks and functions like a cross between an aeroplane and a space shuttle.

Produced by Zach Wasser. Video courtesy of DARPA. Special thanks to Sean Kane.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.