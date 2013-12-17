US

Meet Valkyrie: The Superhero She-bot On Her Way To Mars

Alana Kakoyiannis

The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is hosting its 2013 DARPA Robotics Challenge Trials December 21-23 in Homestead, Florida. Six teams will go head-to-head to build the ultimate disaster relief robot. The challenge: to compete in eight different tasks for the chance at a $US2 million prize. This is Valkyrie, built by the NASA Johnson Space Center. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Follow us on YouTube >

