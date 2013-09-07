The US Successfully Tested An Incredible Anti-Ship Missile Today

DARPA / DoD Photo A B-1B Lancer deploying a Long Range Anti-Ship Missile.

The U.S. military’s revolutionary new anti-ship missile flew its first successful test flight today, according to a release from the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

What the U.S. currently lacks is a ship-killing missile with both the ability to be launched from far away and the technological capacity to elude enemy ship defenses.

In 2009, DARPA began work on developing such a missile, and today the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile conducted its first successful test.

The missile was dropped from a B-1B Lancer, escorted by an F-18 Strike Eagle. It also has the ability to be launched from a Naval vessel or deployed from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Its full range and weapons payload are presently classified.

