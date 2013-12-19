This 400-Pound Robot Transforms Into A Tank And Saves Lives

Please click the center of the screen for sound.

&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt; BI Video fans have noticed that we've been paying close attention to the DARPA Robotics Challenge -- a contest to see which team can create the best disaster-response robot on the planet. We're doing this for two reasons: 1.) the winning team gets a $US2 million prize, and 2.) robots will soon take over the world so we figure we should pay respect to our future overlords. Trials for the DARPA Robotics Challenge take place December 20-21 in Homestead, Florida, where teams will put their robots through eight very physical tasks. Watch a preview of the CHIMP robot made by the Tartan Rescue team from Carnegie Mellon University. Find out more about the CHIMP here.

