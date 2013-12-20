This Super Strong Humanoid Called SCHAFT Just Won The DARPA Robotics Challenge

BI Video fans have noticed that we've been paying close attention to the DARPA Robotics Challenge -- a contest to see which team can create the best disaster-response robot on the planet. We're doing this for two reasons: 1.) the winning team gets a $US2 million prize, and 2.) robots will soon take over the world so we figure we should pay respect to our future overlords. Trials for the DARPA Robotics Challenge took place December 20-21 in Homestead, Florida, where teams put their robots through eight very physical tasks. Meet the winner -- HRP-2 Based Biped, built by Tokyo-based SCHAFT, Inc. Follow us on YouTube >
