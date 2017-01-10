US

The US Navy is building an autonomous underwater drone to hunt down enemy submarines

Corey Protin, Paul Szoldra, Skye Gould

The research arm of the United States Military, the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), recently held an event at the Pentagon showing off some of their next-generation technology. While there, we had a chance to check out an initiative that’s looking to build fully-autonomous marine drones that can hunt down and track submarines. 

