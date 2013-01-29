Drone Spying Capabilities Are About To Take Another Huge Leap

A computer generated animation of the ARGUS system.

Photo: LiveLeak (courtesy of PBS Nova)

The fleet of drones that police our skies are about to get an upgrade.Developed by the defence Advanced Research Projects Agency and BAE Systems, The $18.5 million Autonomous Real-Time Ground Ubiquitous Surveillance Imaging System (ARGUS) program will be the most advanced surveillance system in the sky.



Once attached under an unmanned aerial vehicle, an ARGUS camera can patrol at 17,500 feet and send back high resolution images of 1.8 gigapixels.

The images are so crisp and clear that an analyst can actually see what colour shirt a subject is wearing.

The following screen grabs from a PBS documentary feature lead BAE engineers saying this is the first time they’ve been granted permission to show ARGUS’ basic features.

