WATCH: 8-Year-Old QB Makes A Trick Shot Video

More than a few athletes have rushed to create their own trick shot videos lately in an effort to gain national attention. Some college kids have hoped the exposure would increase their chances of getting drafted while some are just having some fun.



We haven’t seen this before though. Daron Bryden, an 8-year-old quarterback, already has a Twitter account and Web site and has drawn rave reviews from some top talent evaluators. His trick shot video can’t match most of the ones we’ve seen, but remember, he’s eight.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

