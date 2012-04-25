MIT PROFESSOR: 10 Predictions About The World My Grandchildren Will Inherit

What will the world look like in 100 years?



Daron Acemoglu, an economist at MIT, pondered this question as he awaited the birth of his son. His new paper considers political, social and economic trends from the past hundred years and then makes projections for the future.

Acemoglu offers a dark vision of rising inequality and pollution, but he also sees positives like improving healthcare.

