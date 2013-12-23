Arizona Cardinals Player Makes Racist Joke, Gloats About The Ensuing Outrage

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darnell Dockett made a racist joke about Chinese people on Twitter Friday night.

Dockett hasn’t apologized or deleted the tweet. In fact, he has been gloating about the outrage ever since.

The racist tweet:

Sites like Deadspin posted the tweet early Saturday, causing Dockett to double down on his “joke” in a series of defiant tweets.

“Pissing off everyone is easy and fun as hell,” he wrote.

The follow-ups:











