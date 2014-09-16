Darling St, Rozelle Reopens This Afternoon, 12 Days After The Explosion That Claimed 3 Lives

Rescuers are searching a site where three people are missing following an explosion in Rozelle. Photo: Getty

Darling Street, Rozelle in Sydney’s inner west has reopened for vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 2pm today, 12 days after the explosion and fire that killed a mother, her baby, and another man.

Police say crime scene examination is completed and the site returned to its owners. Normal traffic conditions will return for vehicles travelling between Merton Street and Victoria Road and between Nelson Street and Beattie Street. The eastern footpath along Darling Street has also been reopened.

The exclusion zone is now confined to the immediate vicinity of 625 to 635 Darling Street. Part of Nelson Street remains closed to vehicles and pedestrians so debris can be removed.

The September 4 store explosion claimed the lives of Chris Noble, 27, Bianka O’Brien, 31, and her 1-year-old son, Jude, who all lived above the shop.

The O’Brien family funeral will be held at 11am tomorrow in Rozelle.

