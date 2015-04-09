13 illegal, immoral, and weird things you can buy on the web's black markets

Matt Weinberger
Trustev is a fraud protection startup that helps its customers from getting ripped off. Which is why it monitors the so-called “Dark Web” so closely for stolen customer information, like the Uber accounts that hackers took and put up for sale.

The Dark (or Deep) Web, which refers to areas of the Internet normally inaccessible to users without special anonymizing software, first came to prominence with the Silk Road trial, where Ross Ulbricht was convicted of running an infamous online narcotics superstore.

But there are other marketplaces on the Dark Web, and you can get more than just lots of drugs. It gets a little darker and a lot more strange once you’re outside the bounds of both legality and good taste.

“It’s amazing how creative people are,” says Trustev CMO Rurik Bradbury.

And no, we’re not going to tell you where or how to buy this stuff.

On one site, thieves promise to sell fresh social security numbers with credit scores above 750.

Since you can never be sure any individual credit card hasn't been cancelled, identity thieves sell the numbers in batches of 100. Since the average credit card limit is $3,500, buyers could potentially make $350,000 on a $17 investment.

For the low price of $20, this extremely classy seller's 'hot girl' will write anything you want anywhere on her body.

Junk scientists have found a new, willing market for their 'Immortality Guides' on the dark web.

If you don't want to buy your own 3D printer, this guy will make anything 'from guns to (ATM card) skimmers' in his.

'Yes, just sand, it's not a metaphor for anything else,' says Trustev's Rurik Bradbury.

For as little as a dollar, you could get a lifetime Netflix account paid for with stolen credit cards. It's lower-risk compared to buying the cards directly.

BitBall is an online Powerball lottery, where you buy tickets in Bitcoin. They use real-life Powerball drawings, but you don't have to pay any taxes if you win.

This place sells super-realistic and mega-creepy silicone masks.

Fake coupons for your favourite groceries, made to order.

Actual credit cards that have been 'cloned' from other those stolen from other people.

Pretend you went to an Ivy League school with these fake degrees.

Finally, those stolen Uber accounts are only $15 for a package of 10.

Here's what one of the most devious 'Dark Web' sites looked like...

