Why dark walls could change your home for the better, according to interior design experts

White and neutral-coloured walls have been trendy in homes in recent years.

But dark colours might be a better choice for your space, according to Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town.”

“It creates contrast,” Erin told Insider of why dark paint works in home spaces.

The latest season of “Home Town” premiered on HGTV on Sunday, and new episodes will be airing each week.

Home decor trends go in and out of style every few years, though some have more staying power than others.

In recent years, neutral colour palettes have dominated interior design trends, particularly when it comes to painting. People have been opting for white and other light colours on their walls, aiming to create a clean look.

However, darker paint colours are becoming popular again, and Ben and Erin Napier, the hosts of HGTV’s “Home Town,” told Insider they’re excited that people are opting for richer shades.

“People are less afraid of dark rooms now,” Erin told Insider. “I think it’s exciting to see more of a return to colour on the wall â€” dark, saturated, moody colour.”

Wachirawut Priamphimai / EyeEm / Getty Images Dark walls can create contrast.

Painting the walls a dark hue is an easy way to create contrast in a home

Erin embraced dark paint colours when decorating homes’ interiors and exteriors on the latest season of “Home Town,” which premiered on Sunday.

“I used black a lot this season,” Erin said. “I painted a couple exteriors black and dark, dark green.”

Erin encouraged people to experiment with darker paint hues because they can make other parts of a room stand out. For example, dark paint can draw attention to lighter-coloured furniture, while richer-hued kitchen cabinets can make more neutral walls pop.

“Don’t be afraid of darkness,” she added. “It creates contrast.”

The Napiers also warned against abiding by home decor trends too closely, as they can be difficult to keep track of.

“If you are following a trend, you’ve already missed it,” Ben said. “Things move so fast in this world.”

YinYang/Getty Images You don’t have to follow trends.

The couple and design duo recommend staying true to your design preferences instead of relying on fads.

“Look for inspiration, but think about the things that you like and focus on that,” Ben told Insider.

“If you like it, do it,” Erin added.

New episodes of “Home Town” air every Sunday on HGTV.

You can also tune into Ben’s new show, “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” on January 4 on Discovery Plus to learn more about his master woodworking.

