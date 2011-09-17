Is This Chinese Unmanned Combat Jet Picture Real Or Fake

Five-years ago China announced plans to develop “Dark Sword” — a cutting edge Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV) meant to compete with the US X-45 Warrior Eagle.
This picture hit the Chinese Internet yesterday prompting experts and amateurs alike to speculate whether the photo is genuine or a Photoshopped fake of the 2006 project (via China defence Mashup).
Photo: CDM
Photo: CDM
