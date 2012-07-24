Use This Gorgeous iPhone App To Know EXACTLY When It's Going To Rain

In our battle against the elements, Dark Sky is definitely a digital tool we want to have in our pocket.
The weather app for iPhone aims to tell you exactly when it it going to rain down to the hour.
And Dark Sky is beautifully crafted to boot. Couple that with excellent graphics and maps, and the app becomes a truly enjoyable way to help you nail down the next downpour.
We know you’re wondering: just how accurate is Dark Sky?
The developers answered this question on their website saying, “it depends: some weather conditions are harder to predict than others. Dark Sky is usually accurate up to an hour in advance, and can almost always give you fifteen to 20 minutes warning.”
In our experience Dark Sky has been pretty accurate.
Although we discovered the app some time ago, we will admit we were intimidated by the price. $3.99 is steep for an app. But in this case, it’s worth the price
This is the first page you see when you open the app. Tap radar at the top to see a full map with a Doppler radar. The app obviously needs your location so tap the bottom left arrow. The graph at the top shows the intensity of the rain that may be coming.
The app is pretty accurate, but if you see the yellow bar begin to wobble, it means it's not sure about when it'll rain next.
Here is Dark Sky on the iPad. The makers had much more room to play with so, you can access all the features on a single page.
