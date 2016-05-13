The best weather app is now on Android

Four years after launching on iPhone, Dark Sky now works on Android too.

There are plenty of ways to check the weather already, but Dark Sky’s combination of hyper-accurate weather data and thoughtful design is unparalleled. The Android version has all of the iOS app’s marquee features, including predictive notifications that tell you when it’s about to rain.

Dark Sky is free to download from the Google Play Store and comes with a two-week free trial of the app’s “Premium” service, which is

$2.99 per year. That unlocks all of the stuff that makes Dark Sky really worth using, like the aforementioned notifications and Android-only home screen widgets for quick access to the weather.

The free version gets you current weather conditions, 24-hour amd 7-day forecasts, and the app’s detailed radar maps.

Dark Sky isn’t your average weather app — you can set alerts for when the UV index reaches a certain level or when it gets too cold at night to water plants, for example. Most people probably won’t pay for the Premium subscription, but if you want to have the most accurate, detailed information about the weather at your fingertips, you’ll want to give the app a try.

