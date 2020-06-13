The full trailer for 'Dark' season 3 will leave you both more confused and excited than ever for the series conclusion

- The third and final season of Netflix’s German original series, “Dark,” is coming on June 27.
- In a new trailer (below), we get more hints about where the mysterious version of Martha we saw at the end of last season came from.
- Season two left off with a shocking revelation the possibility of alternate worlds within the story.
- The new trailer makes it looks like that alternate-Martha (wearing the same iconic yellow rain jacket as Jonas did in season one) is in some “loop” of her own. She’s looking to find the “origin” of the “beginning of everything.”
- “Dark” has so many paradoxes already tangled in its story, so fans should get ready for more exciting and mind-bending revelations.
- You can read our deep-dive breakdown of the season two finale here, along with our list of unanswered questions we hope are addressed in season three here.
