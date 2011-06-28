Inside The $250 Million "Dark Knight" Sequel's Insane Wayne Manor Mansion

Christopher Nolan‘s $250 million sequel to “The Dark Knight” is shooting in Romania, Pittsburgh and India.



But his Wayne Manor, the iconic home of Bruce Wayne/Batman, is in Nottingham, England.

The behemoth mansion Nolan is using is Wollaton Hall, a 1580s-built Elizabethan structure that’s now open to the public as a landmark.

Rather, it’s usually open to the public.

From now until July 6, Wollaton is closed, presumably so that Christian Bale can stomp moodily around, contemplating Batman-like problems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.