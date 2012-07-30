'Dark Knight' Shooting Victim's mum Is Planning To Sue Aurora Movie theatre

Photo: 9 News Denver

The mother a victim of the “Dark Knight Rises” massacre is planning to sue the movie theatre where James Holmes allegedly opened fire July 20.Shirely Wygal, whose 32-year-old daughter Rebecca Wingo was killed, has hired a lawyer to sue the Century 16 movie theatre for failing to put alarms on the emergency door Holmes apparently entered before the shooting, TMZ reported Monday.



Wygal also contends the theatre should have posted guards next to the emergency exit for the highly anticipated “Dark Knight Rises” premiere, TMZ reported.

The Century 16 in Aurora did not have any uniformed security guards for the “Dark Knight Rises” premiere. However, other theatres operated by the same company, Cinemark, did employ uniformed guards for the busy occasion, ABC’s Denver affiliate reported Sunday.

A Cinemark spokeswoman declined to comment Monday on the lawsuit plans specifically but noted the theatre issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened about this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and loved ones, our employees, and the Aurora community.”

