Here's The REAL "Dark Knight Rises" Trailer (VIDEO)

Warner Bros. released the official teaser for “The Dark Knight Rises” today.



Remember the leaked, bootlegged trailer that we showed you last week?

Turns out the sanctioned version is almost identical, except for a curious difference — many more visuals of (and even some audio input from) Christian Bale.

But if you’re thinking you only want to click this new one if it’s been updated with footage of Marion Cotillard and Anne Hathaway, don’t bother. We’ll let you know when they pop up.



