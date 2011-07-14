And Now The "Dark Knight Rises" Trailer Has Leaked -- Watch It Before It Gets Pulled Down (VIDEO)

Warner Bros. released a teaser poster for “The Dark Knight Rises” this week.



But from the looks of the below, it doesn’t look like they had anything to do with a trailer for the film leaking.

It appears to have been bootlegged from a private screening.

And it’s predictably ominous, featuring Gary Oldman (as Commissioner Gordon) laid up in the hospital.

Video below.

