'Dark Knight Rises' Composer Releases Song For Aurora Victims

Hans Zimmer, the composer behind the music for the latest Batman film has written a piece of music dedicated to the victims of the cinema shooting in Colorado.Twelve people lost their lives in the incident last week, and dozens were injured. The suspect James Holmes is due to make his second court appearance today, and is expected to be charged.



Writing on his Facebook page, Zimmer said:

I recorded the song in London in the days following the tragedy as a heartfelt tribute to the victims and their families. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Aurora Victim Relief organisation.

Zimmer, a Grammy and Academy Award winner, was responsible for the score of The Lion King, Gladiator and Inception, as well as previous Batman films.

His new piece, simply called Aurora is for sale through iTunes for , while users in the US can purchase the song for a donation of between 10 cents and $25.

You can take a listen here.

Tweeting in the wake of the tragedy Zimmer said:

