'Dark Knight' Paris Premiere Cancelled, Warner Bros Issues Statement On Shooting

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight

After a shooter opened fire in a Denver area movie theatre during a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” killing 12 people and wounding 50, Friday’s star-studded Paris premiere has just been cancelled.Director Christopher Nolan and stars Anne Hathaway and Christian Bale were expected to attend the event.



Warner Brothers, the studio behind “The Dark Knight Rises,” just released the following statement in response to the shooting:

Warner Bros. is deeply saddened to learn about this shocking incident. We extend our sincere sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims at this tragic time.

SEE ALSO: A horrific video of the Colorado shooting shows victims being carried from the scene >

Photos from “TDKR” NYC Premiere >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.