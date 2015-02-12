A master chocolatier reveals the best chocolate for your mind and body

- Dark chocolate is thought to have many health benefits. Even Scarlett Johansson’s personal trainers recommend eating it before a workout.
- Jacques Torres is the co-owner of Jacques Torres Chocolate and a master chocolatier.
- He explains the chemical reaction that happens in our gut when we eat dark chocolate and how it affects the rest of the body.
