Former Ranger Darius Kasparaitis Just Lost $500,000 On This NYC Apartment

Leah Goldman
darius kasparaitis

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Darius Kasparaitis, former NY Rangers captain, and one of the most feared hockey players in the NHL, just sold his NYC apartment at a $500,000 loss, according to the New York Observer.Kasparaitis put the apartment on the market in 2009 for $2.595 million, and finally sold it after two years for $2.095 million.

The east side apartment is 1,314 square feet and features high ceilings and great views.

The spacious kitchen

Awesome views

On top of Manhattan

The master bedroom

And one of the bathrooms

Another room, in a nice light purple.

Deion Sanders was having no luck

Deion Sanders Just Took This $21 Million Texas Estate Off The Market >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.