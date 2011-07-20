Former Ranger Darius Kasparaitis Just Lost $500,000 On This NYC Apartment

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Darius Kasparaitis, former NY Rangers captain, and one of the most feared hockey players in the NHL, just sold his NYC apartment at a $500,000 loss, according to the New York Observer.Kasparaitis put the apartment on the market in 2009 for $2.595 million, and finally sold it after two years for $2.095 million.



The east side apartment is 1,314 square feet and features high ceilings and great views.

