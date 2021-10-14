Search

16 of the most daring looks Dakota Johnson has ever worn

Amanda Krause
Dakota Johnson at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2018. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
  • Dakota Johnson is known for having a chic and seemingly effortless style.
  • But occasionally on the red carpet, she experiments with more daring looks.
  • Over the years, she’s worn sheer dresses, plunging necklines, corsets, and more.
Dakota Johnson wore one of her first daring outfits – a feathered dress with mesh panels across her chest and shoulders – at a gala in 2012.
Dakota Johnson at the LACMA 2013 Art + Film Gala.
Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2013. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
She then paired leather pants with a see-through lace top for a GQ party days later.
Dakota Johnson at a GQ party in 2012.
Dakota Johnson at a GQ event in Los Angeles, California, on November 13, 2012. John Shearer/Invision/AP
She showed an unconventional side of her style in 2015 when she wore a fuzzy green vest over a tan jumpsuit. Johnson also added strappy heels and sunglasses.
Dakota Johnson in New York City on February 7, 2015.
Dakota Johnson in New York City on February 7, 2015. Raymond Hall/Getty Images
For the UK “Fifty Shades of Grey” premiere, Johnson wore a Saint Laurent gown with thin straps and a plunging neckline. It also had crystal detailing.
Dakota Johnson at the UK premiere of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in 2015.
Dakota Johnson in London on February 12, 2015. Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
She then attended the Venice Film Festival in a backless, blush gown that showed her tattoos. It was designed by Prada.
Dakota Johnson at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 4, 2015. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
For the 2015 “Trumbo” premiere, Johnson walked the red carpet in a black velvet gown with sheer sleeves, a see-through skirt, and a panel of mesh across her stomach.
Dakota Johnson at the 'Trumbo' premiere in September 2015.
Dakota Johnson at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2015. Michael Tran/Getty Images
She wore another bold blush look in 2017. At the “Fifty Shades Darker” premiere, Johnson arrived in a shapeless Valentino gown with a V neckline that plunged below her chest.
Dakota Johnson at the 'Fifty Shades Darker' premiere in 2017.
Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2017. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A few weeks later, she went full metallic for the Oscars. Her gold Gucci gown was made from satin, with a high pleated neckline, long sleeves, and an oversized bow at her waist.
Dakota Johnson at the 2017 Oscars.
Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2017. Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images
She stood out at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in a semi-sheer Gucci gown made from black tulle, Swarovski crystals, and recycled brass.
Dakota Johnson in Italy on September 24, 2017.
Dakota Johnson in Milan, Italy, on September 24, 2017. David M. Benett/Getty Images
Johnson embraced the “no-shirt” trend at the Hollywood Film Awards with a vibrant red suit. She also wore a diamond choker and mismatched heels.
Dakota Johnson at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.
Dakota Johnson in Beverly Hills, California, on November 5, 2017. Danny Moloshok/Reuters
She put a glamorous twist on the sheer trend at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The actress wore a strapless Dior gown made from lace with a corset-style bodice.
Dakota Johnson at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2018. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
At the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival, Johnson wore a Givenchy look with an asymmetrical metallic bodice and brown-toned skirt that was held to her waist with a metal belt.
Dakota Johnson at the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 1, 2018. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
She wore a Saint Laurent minidress that featured a bow as a top for a screening of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in 2019.
Dakota Johnson at a 2019 film screening.
Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on August 1, 2019 . Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images
For the Toronto International Film Festival that year, Johnson wore a black ball gown with a sheer corset and tiered tulle skirt. It was designed by Dior.
Dakota Johnson at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Johnson’s most daring look to date was arguably the silver Gucci gown she wore to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It had a plunging neckline, a see-through bodice and skirt, and crystal fringe.
Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of the movie 'The Lost Daughter.'
Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 3, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
The see-through corset she wore to “The Lost Daughter” premiere was also bold. Johnson paired it with leather pants, pointed pumps, and a diamond necklace.
Dakota Johnson at 'The Lost Daughter' premiere.
Dakota Johnson in New York City on September 29, 2021. Monica Schipper/Stringer/Getty Images
