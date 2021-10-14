16 of the most daring looks Dakota Johnson has ever worn

Dakota Johnson wore one of her first daring outfits – a feathered dress with mesh panels across her chest and shoulders – at a gala in 2012. Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2013. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She then paired leather pants with a see-through lace top for a GQ party days later. Dakota Johnson at a GQ event in Los Angeles, California, on November 13, 2012. John Shearer/Invision/AP

She showed an unconventional side of her style in 2015 when she wore a fuzzy green vest over a tan jumpsuit. Johnson also added strappy heels and sunglasses. Dakota Johnson in New York City on February 7, 2015. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

For the UK “Fifty Shades of Grey” premiere, Johnson wore a Saint Laurent gown with thin straps and a plunging neckline. It also had crystal detailing. Dakota Johnson in London on February 12, 2015. Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

She then attended the Venice Film Festival in a backless, blush gown that showed her tattoos. It was designed by Prada. Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 4, 2015. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

For the 2015 “Trumbo” premiere, Johnson walked the red carpet in a black velvet gown with sheer sleeves, a see-through skirt, and a panel of mesh across her stomach. Dakota Johnson at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2015. Michael Tran/Getty Images

She wore another bold blush look in 2017. At the “Fifty Shades Darker” premiere, Johnson arrived in a shapeless Valentino gown with a V neckline that plunged below her chest. Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2017. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A few weeks later, she went full metallic for the Oscars. Her gold Gucci gown was made from satin, with a high pleated neckline, long sleeves, and an oversized bow at her waist. Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2017. Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images

She stood out at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in a semi-sheer Gucci gown made from black tulle, Swarovski crystals, and recycled brass. Dakota Johnson in Milan, Italy, on September 24, 2017. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Johnson embraced the “no-shirt” trend at the Hollywood Film Awards with a vibrant red suit. She also wore a diamond choker and mismatched heels. Dakota Johnson in Beverly Hills, California, on November 5, 2017. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

She put a glamorous twist on the sheer trend at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The actress wore a strapless Dior gown made from lace with a corset-style bodice. Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2018. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

At the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival, Johnson wore a Givenchy look with an asymmetrical metallic bodice and brown-toned skirt that was held to her waist with a metal belt. Dakota Johnson in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 1, 2018. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

She wore a Saint Laurent minidress that featured a bow as a top for a screening of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in 2019. Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on August 1, 2019 . Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

For the Toronto International Film Festival that year, Johnson wore a black ball gown with a sheer corset and tiered tulle skirt. It was designed by Dior. Dakota Johnson in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Johnson’s most daring look to date was arguably the silver Gucci gown she wore to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It had a plunging neckline, a see-through bodice and skirt, and crystal fringe. Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 3, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images