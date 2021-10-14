16 of the most daring looks Dakota Johnson has ever worn

- Dakota Johnson is known for having a chic and seemingly effortless style.
- But occasionally on the red carpet, she experiments with more daring looks.
- Over the years, she’s worn sheer dresses, plunging necklines, corsets, and more.
Dakota Johnson wore one of her first daring outfits – a feathered dress with mesh panels across her chest and shoulders – at a gala in 2012.
She then paired leather pants with a see-through lace top for a GQ party days later.
She showed an unconventional side of her style in 2015 when she wore a fuzzy green vest over a tan jumpsuit. Johnson also added strappy heels and sunglasses.
For the UK “Fifty Shades of Grey” premiere, Johnson wore a Saint Laurent gown with thin straps and a plunging neckline. It also had crystal detailing.
She then attended the Venice Film Festival in a backless, blush gown that showed her tattoos. It was designed by Prada.
For the 2015 “Trumbo” premiere, Johnson walked the red carpet in a black velvet gown with sheer sleeves, a see-through skirt, and a panel of mesh across her stomach.
She wore another bold blush look in 2017. At the “Fifty Shades Darker” premiere, Johnson arrived in a shapeless Valentino gown with a V neckline that plunged below her chest.
A few weeks later, she went full metallic for the Oscars. Her gold Gucci gown was made from satin, with a high pleated neckline, long sleeves, and an oversized bow at her waist.
She stood out at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in a semi-sheer Gucci gown made from black tulle, Swarovski crystals, and recycled brass.
Johnson embraced the “no-shirt” trend at the Hollywood Film Awards with a vibrant red suit. She also wore a diamond choker and mismatched heels.
She put a glamorous twist on the sheer trend at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The actress wore a strapless Dior gown made from lace with a corset-style bodice.
At the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival, Johnson wore a Givenchy look with an asymmetrical metallic bodice and brown-toned skirt that was held to her waist with a metal belt.
She wore a Saint Laurent minidress that featured a bow as a top for a screening of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in 2019.
For the Toronto International Film Festival that year, Johnson wore a black ball gown with a sheer corset and tiered tulle skirt. It was designed by Dior.
Johnson’s most daring look to date was arguably the silver Gucci gown she wore to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It had a plunging neckline, a see-through bodice and skirt, and crystal fringe.
The see-through corset she wore to “The Lost Daughter” premiere was also bold. Johnson paired it with leather pants, pointed pumps, and a diamond necklace.