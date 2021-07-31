27 of the most daring looks celebrities have worn in 2021 so far

Cardi B wore a see-through dress that was actually a major optical illusion at the end of January. Cardi B exits a car in Los Angeles, California, on January 22, 2021. Mega/Getty Images Designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray , the red dress appeared to have a see-through bodice. It also had a cropped sweater across her shoulders, and a white border made from thick material that extended across her chest and down its skirt. The designer previously shared photos of the garment on Instagram, revealing that its bodice is not entirely sheer. Instead, it actually features a woman’s silhouette printed on the semi-sheer fabric.

A few months later, Noah Cyrus attended the Grammy Awards in a gown with a giant fabric arch that extended above her head and down to her thighs. Noah Cyrus at the Grammys in Los Angeles, California, on March 14, 2021. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images The cream gown was designed by Schiaparelli. It had a plunging, scoop-style neckline and a floor-length skirt, and Cyrus paired the dress with a mix of silver and gold jewelry. Fans and Grammy viewers alike were quick to respond to Cyrus’ unique outfit, and compared it to everything from bedsheets to a used tissue.

Doja Cat was also there in a Roberto Cavalli dress with a plunging neckline. Doja Cat at the Grammys in Los Angeles, California, on March 14, 2021. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images The dress had a leather bodice with long sleeves and a zip-up front, and a green-and-black skirt made entirely from feathers. The “Say So” musician also debuted a modern mullet that night styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

Kylie Jenner wore a daring red look for a night out at the end of March. Kylie Jenner enters a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on March 25, 2021. MEGA/Getty Images She wore a see-through, high-neck bodysuit made from mesh, with panels of red velvet covering her chest and waist. Jenner also wore brown plastic heels, a black face mask, a red leather coat, and carried a Louis Vuitton purse.

In April, Rihanna stepped out in see-through pants and a leather jacket. Rihanna walks around New York City’s Meatpacking District on April 5, 2021. Gotham/Getty Images The sheer pants had intersecting line patterns across each leg. She also wore white pointed pumps, studded gloves, layered gold necklaces, and a black face mask.

Lana Condor chose an edgy style for the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards. Lana Condor at the Costume Designer Guild Awards in California, on April 13, 2021. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images She wore a black gown with sheer panels designed by Christian Siriano . The dress had a strapless bra and high-waisted shorts, and its transparent lace overlay had a pleated skirt and long sleeves that puffed at the shoulders. Condor completed the red-carpet look with pointed pumps, red lipstick, and diamond earrings.

For the Oscars at the end of April, Zendaya wore a fluorescent-yellow dress with a cutout across her waist. Zendaya at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP The strapless gown, designed by Valentino, was custom-made for the actress . It had a bralette-style bodice and a floor-length skirt that wrapped in the front to form a scoop-style cutout across her waist. Zendaya also wore her hair long in waves, and accessorized with $US6 ($AU8) million worth of jewelry.

Miley Cyrus paired a rock-inspired T-shirt with a miniskirt while walking around New York City in May. Miley Cyrus walks around New York City on May 6, 2021. Raymond Hall/Getty Images The musician’s DIY-looking T-shirt read “Let It Rock.” She tucked it into a plaid miniskirt and completed the look with fishnet tights, a white garter, and velvet heels adorned with gray bows.

Selena Gomez made an appearance at the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert that month while wearing an unconventional minidress. Selena Gomez at the VAX LIVE concert in Inglewood, California, on May 8, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Her red outfit was form-fitting around the waist, but its sleeves bubbled around her arms and shoulders. Gomez also wore patent-leather boots, a sparkling choker necklace, and an updo hairstyle with two loose strands that framed her face.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked glamorous in a beige bodysuit and see-through overlay at the Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Billboard Music Awards in California, on May 23, 2021. Rich Fury/Getty Images Designed by Dolce & Gabbana, the sparkling outfit had long sleeves covered in crystals and a plunging V-shaped neckline that led to a thick metal belt. The dress also had a tall slit on its skirt, and Chopra Jonas completed the look with gold sandals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were also there in coordinated black outfits. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Fox wore a black Mugler dress with a crisscross bodice covered in cutouts. The garment also had a ruched, see-through skirt made from black mesh. While Kelly’s black blazer and white shirt were pretty standard, he did paint his tongue black for the occasion.

Doja Cat arrived at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in a green, see-through gown designed by Brandon Maxwell. Doja Cat at the iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles, California, on May 27, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images The dress had a high neckline that tied into a knot, and a cape-style back that extended into a short train behind her. She opted for no shirt or bra underneath the gown, though green fabric strategically crisscrossed her chest. She also wore green underwear, round earrings, long green nails, and shining sandals.

Megan Thee Stallion chose a golden minidress for the occasion. Megan Thee Stallion at the iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles on May 27, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images The asymmetrical design had a single strap that ran parallel to a sheer panel that extended from her shoulder to just below her hip. Stallion also wore gold sandals that wrapped around her ankles, a diamond bracelet, and a sleek hairstyle

Demi Lovato walked the red carpet while rocking the “no-shirt” trend. Demi Lovato at the iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles, California, on May 27, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Their purple suit was made from velvet. Lovato wore its blazer with no shirt underneath, and instead added a diamond necklace that sat in the middle of their chest. Lovato also wore their hair styled in a mullet and accessorized with silver platform heels.

At the end of June, Ciara dazzled in a long-sleeved jumpsuit and matching boots. Ciara at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, on June 27, 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Her Alexandre Vauthier outfit had long sleeves, a scoop-style neckline, a thick belt, and formfitting pants that she tucked into her pointed, bedazzled boots.

Saweetie also looked stunning in a purple-and-gold outfit with a train that extended across the red carpet. Saweetie at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, on June 27, 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Designed by Dolce & Gabbana, the outfit had sparkling gold straps that connected to two rows of purple mesh that extended to the floor. Saweetie also wore a thin purple bra and a sheer purple skirt with a thick gold band across her waist.

Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the show in a white gown with bold slits on each side. Megan Thee Stallion at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, on June 27, 2021. Rich Fury/Getty Images The dress, which had bedazzled straps across her shoulders and hips, was custom-made for her by Jean Paul Gaultier. She wore it with sparkling sandals, diamond jewelry, and a white clutch.

A few days later, Bella Hadid walked around France in a sweater worn as a shirt. Bella Hadid at a Jacquemus fashion show in Saint-Denis, France, on June 30, 2021. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images She wore the black, long-sleeved sweater with no shirt underneath, and instead tied its thin strings to hold it together. The model completed the look with gray jeans, blue-lens glasses, and chunky sandals.

Lady Gaga took the balloon-sleeve trend to the next level at the start of July. Lady Gaga in New York City on July 2, 2021. Gotham/Getty Images While in New York, she was photographed leaving a hotel while wearing a button-up, polka-dot print shirt with a high neckline and giant sleeves that were almost as long as her skirt. She wore the top tucked into a black midi skirt and accessorized with a square handbag and black sunglasses.

Over in France, Jodie Turner-Smith donned a showstopping dress that was covered in feathers. Jodie Turner-Smith at a 2021 Cannes Film Festival screening on July 8, 2021. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images She wore the custom Gucci gown to the Cannes Film Festival. It was strapless with a black-and-tan bustier top covered in silver crystals, and its skirt — which was made from white and yellow feathers — reached the floor.

Bella Hadid wore a lung-shaped necklace as a top at the Cannes “Tre Piani” screening. Bella Hadid at a 2021 Cannes Film Festival screening on July 11, 2021. Picture Alliance/Getty Images On Instagram, Schiaparelli described Hadid’s gown as a “long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline.” The designer brand also said her lung-shaped necklace was made from “gilded brass” and “adorned with rhinestones.”

Tilda Swinton chose an oversized blouse and pants for the “Les Olympiades” screening at night. Tilda Swinton at a 2021 Cannes Film Festival screening on July 14, 2021. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Her white, long-sleeved top extended to her knees, and her pants were cut so that they almost covered her pointed heels. Swinton also wore her hair in a swirled style atop her head.

Doja Cat walked the red carpet at a PrettyLittleThing event wearing a dress that was held together by thin ties. Doja Cat at a PrettyLittleThing event in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2021. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images Her black sleeveless dress was made from semi-sheer fabric, and it had a deep, V-shaped neckline. Its ties created triangular cutouts across her chest, and its uneven skirt created the illusion of a thigh-high slit. She also wore a black face mask and crystal-covered sandals.

Megan Thee Stallion sparkled in a see-through gown at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover reveal party. Megan Thee Stallion at a Sports Illustrated event in Hollywood, Florida, on July 23, 2021. Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Her silver mesh gown was sleeveless and entirely see-through. Its straps were covered in crystals, and its skirt had strings of the same stones holding it together.

Olivia Culpo stood out at the same event in a white gown. Olivia Culpo at a Sports Illustrated event in Hollywood, Florida, on July 23, 2021. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images The long-sleeved dress had round cutouts from top to bottom that revealed parts of her waist and legs. The model also wore a slicked-back hairstyle and carried a metallic clutch.

Lady Gaga walked around New York City this summer in a daring pair of boots. Lady Gaga walks around New York City on July 26, 2021. Gotham/Getty Images She was photographed leaving a recording studio in a sleeveless midi dress with a small slit cut into its bodice. Her shoes, however, stole the show. She wore lace-up boots with thick platforms and thin, 10-inch (25cm) heels.