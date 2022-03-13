Search

12 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 BAFTAs

Gabi Stevenson

Simone Ashley, Max Harwood, and Haley Bennett at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Simone Ashley, Max Harwood, and Haley Bennett all brought head-turning looks to the 2022 BAFTAs. Mike Marsland/WireImage; Joe Maher/Getty Images; Joe Maher/Getty Images
  • The British Academy Film Awards took place on Sunday at Royal Albert Hall in London.
  • On the red carpet, many stars opted for color ensembles or interesting detailing in black.
  • Here’s a look at the most impactful outfits of the day.
Lady Gaga stunned in a plunging green gown and sky-high platform heels.
Lady Gaga at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Lady Gaga at the 2022 BAFTAs. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Gaga paired the Ralph Lauren dress with diamond jewelry and a black feather bag.
Simone Ashley brought hot pink Valentino to the BAFTAs.
Simone Ashley at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Simone Ashley at the 2022 BAFTAs. Mike Marsland/WireImage
The face of “Bridgerton” season 2 broke up the ensemble with pants and a sheer cape over a pink bra. Her most stand-out piece of jewelry was a diamond bracelet.
Daniel Kaluuya shook up his ensemble with a feather-trimmed Prada overcoat.
Daniel Kaluuya at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Daniel Kaluuya at the 2022 BAFTAs. Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kaluuya kept the rest of his look simple: a white turtleneck, black pants and shoes, and a hand full of rings. 
Ariana DeBose shocked the red carpet in a bright yellow gown with a high slit.
Ariana DeBose at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Ariana DeBose at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images
DeBose selected shoes that matched the red flower detail on her waist. She kept her neckline bare and wore simple jewelry.
Millie Bobby Brown served gothic glam in a Louis Vuitton ensemble.
Millie Bobby Brown at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Millie Bobby Brown at the 2022 BAFTAs. Samir Hussein/WireImage
Brown’s look was made even more dramatic by her long evening gloves and chunky dagger necklace.
Haley Bennett brought the glamour in a ball gown with an outline of body prints in varying shades of red.
Haley Bennett at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Haley Bennett at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images
Bennett matched her red hair with a red lip and a one-shoulder ball gown. Although her neck and ears went without jewelry, Bennett’s hands glittered with gold rings and a bracelet.
Questlove rocked his Crocs on the red carpet with an all-black look.
Questlove at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Questlove at the 2022 BAFTAs. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The rest of Questlove’s outfit, complete with a robe-style jacket and a strand of purple beads, made his Crocs stand out even more.
Riz Ahmed’s pale blue jacket popped against his dark cummerbund.
Riz Ahmed at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Riz Ahmed at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images
The actor paired his eye-catching suit jacket with a neutral shirt and brown pants.
Emma Watson opted for ballerina-style glamour in a dress embellished with tulle.
Emma Watson at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Emma Watson at the 2022 BAFTAs. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Watson completed the monochrome look with wrap-around black heels and a white clutch. Against the black and white, her silver and gold jewelry popped.
Daisy Ridley brought the drama in an all-black Vivienne Westwood gown, featuring a sleek bodice and ruffled skirt.
Daisy Ridley at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Daisy Ridley at the 2022 BAFTAs. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
The actress kept the rest of her look understated, with slicked hair, black pumps, and silver jewelry with a hint of green.
Max Harwood stood out in a muted turquoise suit and silver-tipped white boots.
Max Harwood at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Max Harwood at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images
Harwood balanced the three-piece suit with a white dress shirt but still brought some sparkle with a diamond-studded brooch.
Florence Pugh’s look came with a surprise — her black mini dress came with a pink train in the back.
Florence Pugh at the 2022 BAFTAs.
Florence Pugh at the 2022 BAFTAs. Mike Marsland/WireImage
Pugh’s Carolina Herrera dress was paired with black peep-toe heels and diamond jewelry.

