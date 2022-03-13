12 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 BAFTAs

Lady Gaga stunned in a plunging green gown and sky-high platform heels. Lady Gaga at the 2022 BAFTAs. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Gaga paired the Ralph Lauren dress with diamond jewelry and a black feather bag.

Simone Ashley brought hot pink Valentino to the BAFTAs. Simone Ashley at the 2022 BAFTAs. Mike Marsland/WireImage The face of “Bridgerton” season 2 broke up the ensemble with pants and a sheer cape over a pink bra. Her most stand-out piece of jewelry was a diamond bracelet.

Daniel Kaluuya shook up his ensemble with a feather-trimmed Prada overcoat. Daniel Kaluuya at the 2022 BAFTAs. Mike Marsland/WireImage Kaluuya kept the rest of his look simple: a white turtleneck, black pants and shoes, and a hand full of rings.

Ariana DeBose shocked the red carpet in a bright yellow gown with a high slit. Ariana DeBose at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images DeBose selected shoes that matched the red flower detail on her waist. She kept her neckline bare and wore simple jewelry.

Millie Bobby Brown served gothic glam in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. Millie Bobby Brown at the 2022 BAFTAs. Samir Hussein/WireImage Brown’s look was made even more dramatic by her long evening gloves and chunky dagger necklace.

Haley Bennett brought the glamour in a ball gown with an outline of body prints in varying shades of red. Haley Bennett at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images Bennett matched her red hair with a red lip and a one-shoulder ball gown. Although her neck and ears went without jewelry, Bennett’s hands glittered with gold rings and a bracelet.

Questlove rocked his Crocs on the red carpet with an all-black look. Questlove at the 2022 BAFTAs. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images The rest of Questlove’s outfit, complete with a robe-style jacket and a strand of purple beads, made his Crocs stand out even more.

Riz Ahmed’s pale blue jacket popped against his dark cummerbund. Riz Ahmed at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images The actor paired his eye-catching suit jacket with a neutral shirt and brown pants.

Emma Watson opted for ballerina-style glamour in a dress embellished with tulle. Emma Watson at the 2022 BAFTAs. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Watson completed the monochrome look with wrap-around black heels and a white clutch. Against the black and white, her silver and gold jewelry popped.

Daisy Ridley brought the drama in an all-black Vivienne Westwood gown, featuring a sleek bodice and ruffled skirt. Daisy Ridley at the 2022 BAFTAs. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic The actress kept the rest of her look understated, with slicked hair, black pumps, and silver jewelry with a hint of green.

Max Harwood stood out in a muted turquoise suit and silver-tipped white boots. Max Harwood at the 2022 BAFTAs. Joe Maher/Getty Images Harwood balanced the three-piece suit with a white dress shirt but still brought some sparkle with a diamond-studded brooch.