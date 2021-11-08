The most daring looks celebrities wore to the LACMA Art + Film Gala, from a totally sheer dress to a backless gown
Samantha Grindell
Stars gathered at the LACMA Art + Film Gala sponsored by Gucci on Saturday.
Many attendees walked the red carpet in see-through ensembles.
Others wore dresses with thigh-high slits and daring cutouts.
Elle Fanning stunned in a sheer black gown with cutouts on the bodice and sleeves.
The Gucci dress
had a high neckline and full skirt.
The transparent fabric exposed Fanning’s black bra and high-waisted underwear, and the dress had an open back.
A sheer shirt made Jared Leto’s white suit pop.
Leto walked the LACMA red carpet in a white Gucci suit that had a pink, feathered trim on the sleeves.
A cream sheer top completed his eye-catching ensemble.
Sydney Sweeney’s black gown had a daring slit.
Sweeney wore a one-sleeve, black Saint Laurent gown to the LACMA Gala.
It featured a dramatic slit on the back of the dress, and the open back extended to Sweeney’s side to expose part of her torso.
Rebecca Hall’s sheer black dress was covered in crystals.
Hall’s Miu Miu dress had a black, sheer base and a black collar that matched the trim on the sleeves.
The bodice was adorned with crystals that flowed onto the sleeves and skirt.
Dakota Johnson stepped out on the red carpet in a sparkly top and pants.
Johnson’s Gucci look, designed by Alessandro Michele, consisted of a sparkly, sheer crop top and wide-legged champagne pants.
A belt buckle accentuated the low-cut top.
Billie Eilish made a statement in layered sheer tops.
Eilish wore an Alessandro Michele Gucci outfit to the LACMA Gala as well.
She wore a lace dress with a corset bodice over a sheer black top embroidered with the Gucci logo.
A black, faux-fur shawl completed the ensemble.
Camila Morrone’s black gown was entirely transparent.
Morrone’s see-through Versace dress had long sleeves and fabric gathered around one shoulder and on the opposite side of the skirt.
The sparkly, transparent fabric exposed the cream bodysuit Morrone wore beneath it.
A thigh-high slit complemented the open back of Tracy Tutor’s gown.
Tutor’s shiny Excess Granted gown had long sleeves and a high neckline.
A thigh-high slit and keyhole back added to the dress, as did a matching exposed thong.
Suki Waterhouse paired a sheer lace top with a sparkly mesh skirt.
Waterhouse wore a tan top made of sheer lace that had a low neckline and coordinating, oversized feather sleeves.
The shirt exposed a brown lace bra beneath it, and a sparkly sheer skirt completed the look.
Addison Rae’s black gown had a plunging neckline.
Rae wore a long-sleeve gown from Saint Laurent to the Gala.
A plunging neckline made the floor-length black dress stand out.
A sheer corset panel made Amélie Tremblay’s white gown stand out.
Tremblay’s white David Koma dress had a low-cut neckline and a sheer corset panel on the bodice.
A thigh-high slit made the simple skirt stand out.
Celeste’s green gown had daring cutouts that ran the length of the dress on each side.
Celeste’s custom Gucci gown was covered in head-to-toe green sparkles.
Each side of the dress had a cutout that ran from the top of the dress to the bottom, creating a slit on the skirt.
Delicate gems held the sides of the dress together.